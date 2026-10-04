Khuma man jailed for 18 years for murdering his ex-girlfriend

A 32-year-old Khuma man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams welcomed the sentencing of Tautona Pooka, aka Metsing, who was convicted of murdering his 40-year-old former partner.

The court heard that on January 3, 2026, Pooka returned from the Kingdom of Lesotho to confront the woman after their relationship had ended. During the confrontation, he repeatedly stabbed her to death.

The investigation, led by Detective Warrant Officer Etienne Fourie, resulted in Pooka’s arrest two days later.

He appeared in court where prosecutors successfully opposed bail.

The court sentenced him to 18 years’ imprisonment for murder. He received a further two-year prison sentence for contravening the Immigration Act.

As part of the sentence, the court also declared Pooka unfit to possess a firearm.

Provincial police authorities praised the investigative work that led to the conviction, describing the sentence as a significant step in ensuring justice for the victim and her family.