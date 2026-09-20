Kwazakhele police in Eastern Cape probe two separate double murders

Detectives in Kwazakhele are investigating two unrelated double murder cases that have shaken the community over the weekend, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

Mango street shooting

The first incident occurred in Mango Street, France, Kwazakhele, on Friday, September 18, at about 7.30pm.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and discovered a 47-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

His 45-year-old wife, who had sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Livingstone Hospital in a private vehicle but later succumbed to her wounds.

Their eight-year-old child, who was also in the car, escaped unharmed.

Authorities have not yet established a motive and the identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown.

Salamntu Street discovery

In a separate incident, police were called to Salamntu Street, Nqantosi on Saturday, September 19, at about 10.05am.

Community members reported hearing gunshots at around 1am. Later that morning, they entered a shack and found the bodies of a 29-year-old man and a woman.

The man was discovered lying on the floor, while the woman was seated on a couch.

Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene.

Investigations into the motive and suspects are ongoing.

The names of the deceased will be released once formal identification has been completed.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Lt Col Jasper Dippenaar at 082 697 6227, #CrimeStop on 08600 10111, or provide information anonymously via the #MySAPSApp. Authorities have assured the public that all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

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