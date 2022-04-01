KwaZulu-Natal cops investigate rape at a police station

After two months of allegedly raping a woman inside a police station, a KwaZulu-Natal police officer will finally be investigated for his alleged act after the incident was reported on Thursday.

It is believed that the 36-year-old woman of KwaHlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Hoping to be rescued from gender-based violence the victim, who cannot be named, approached a local police station and a police van was dispatched to fetch her.

But instead of being assisted to open a case of abuse, a police officer stationed at the KwaHlabisa police station is alleged to have asked for sexual favours. When the woman refused to give in to the demands, the officer proceeded to rape her at the station.

Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating.

“The matter was reported at Nongoma police station on 30 March 2022 and it is being investigated. The incident took place on 15 January around 8pm in Hlabisa, where the victim was allegedly raped by a known suspect,” said Gwala.

The provincial department of social development blew the whistle on what had happened after social workers working in the rural village asked for the department to intervene.

