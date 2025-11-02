Learner arrested for scalding another with boiling water during school camp

Police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have arrested a 20-year-old female learner after she allegedly poured boiling water on a fellow learner at a secondary school in Seleteng Village, Ga-Mphahlele.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the incident occurred on October 26 at about 4:30am, while learners were camping at the school in preparation for their final examinations.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a 19-year-old male learner was asleep inside one of the classrooms when the suspect allegedly approached him and accused him of touching her private parts. The complainant reportedly denied the allegations, after which the suspect initially left the room but later returned and poured him with boiling water,” said Ledwaba.

He said the victim sustained serious burn injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains admitted under medical care.

“Following thorough investigations, the suspect was arrested on Friday, October 31, and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH),” added Ledwaba.

The learner is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Murder case postponed

Meanwhile, Colonel Ledwaba also reported that the case against 36-year-old Humphrey Makgoba Malale, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Mosibudi Mashumu, has been postponed.

The accused appeared before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing a charge of murder.

“The matter was postponed to Thursday, 6 November 2025, for the accused to appoint his own legal representative. He remains in custody until his next court appearance,” said Ledwaba.

Malale was arrested on Thursday at Percy Five outside Polokwane after a warrant of arrest was executed by the Provincial Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Provincial Tracking Team.

Ledwaba said the arrest follows an incident that occurred on 14 February 2025, when the victim, a Tzaneen TVET College student, was reportedly last seen in the company of her boyfriend at his residence.

“Three days later, on 17 February 2025 at about 7:30pm, her decomposed body was discovered inside the boyfriend’s bedroom,” Ledwaba explained.

The case was initially opened at the Maake Police Station and later transferred to the Provincial Investigation Unit for further handling. Intensive investigations led to the authorization of a warrant of arrest and the eventual apprehension of the suspect.

