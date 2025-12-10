Less talk, and more action needed to tackle gender-based violence

As gender-based violence (GBV) continues to escalate in the country, this issue, which is now a pandemic, is creating a serious problem when it comes to safety of women and children.

Based on Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation, community testimonies reveal the systemic roots of GBV and why youth development must be part of the solution.

The NGO stated that South Africa does not need more conversations about GBV. It pointed out that the scourge needs action. There has been way too many conversations on the scourge, yet it continues, and is worsening.

No more dialogues

“Our theme for 2025 is ‘Let’s take action’, not more dialogues for the sake of them. But a focus on action,” said Vonakalani Mbhungele, programme leader for social support services at Afrika Tikkun.

The 2024 study by the Human Science Research Council on GBV found that while overall violent crime decreased in the second quarter of 2024, GBV increased.

The study revealed that 9.8% of women over 18 years of age had experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. More than 35% had experienced physical and/or sexual violence. And one in eight had experienced financial abuse.

Dr Nompumelelo Zungu, presenting the findings, noted that 33.1% of all women aged 18 and older had experienced physical violence in their lifetime. This translated to an estimated 7,3 million women across South Africa.

During the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, Afrika Tikkun hosted community events across all seven of its centres. It provided a platform for communities to share their direct experiences of GBV.

Contributing factors

“At the events, we talk about how the community can make a difference and end GBV,” said Mbhungele.

Out of these events and others held throughout the year, three recurring themes emerged from community voices. They revealed that GBV doesn’t exist in isolation. It is fed by poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunity.

