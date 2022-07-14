Let’s form street committees to fight crime, says MEC Mazibuko

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko suggests that townships would be more safer if landlords followed the lease agreement rules.

This as she hosted the Kathorus Crime Summit in Ekurhuleni policing precinct following a spate of shooting incidents at the taverns in the province in the past few days.

The summit, held on Wednesday, was part of a series of safety intervention programmes aimed at getting communities involved in the fight against crime – in this case, to curb criminal activities in Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus.

“We need to know the people that are renting our yards by signing lease agreements with the necessary identification documents. Even in hostels, proper governance structures need to be put in place as this will ensure that hostel dwellers live in harmony,” said Mazibuko.

She said the province has adopted the GGT2030 safety plan, which envisions to work towards a safer Gauteng. She also announced that the provincial government has procured vehicles for the police to encourage quick response.

“We need to be vigilant and know our neighbourhood as this will ensure criminals have nowhere to hide. By blowing the whistle on crime, we’ll surely ensure we live in safer communities.”

She firmly noted that working together as a community to create a safe space for each other was of great importance, believing that the streets would be cleared of crime.

“Let us ensure that we build street committees, this will assist us in the fight against crime at ward-based level. As Gauteng provincial government, we need each ward to have at least 50 community patrollers,” she added.

