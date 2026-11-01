Life imprisonment for North West man who raped teen after village festival

A North West man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a teenage girl who was 16 years old at the time of the attack.

The Molopo Regional Court sentenced Tshepiso Tau, 34, after finding him guilty of rape for an incident that occurred four years ago.

The court heard that the victim had attended a cultural dance festival at Madiba Makgabana Village with friends on February 12, 2022. After becoming separated from her friends during the event, she was left stranded and afraid to walk home alone.

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According to evidence presented in court, Tau offered to accompany the teenager home. However, while they were walking past a bushy area, he allegedly dragged her into bushes and raped her.

The victim reported the incident to her mother after arriving home, and the matter was subsequently reported to Mmabatho police station for investigation.

Tau was arrested and prosecuted. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm and his name was ordered to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The South African Police Service in North West welcomed the sentence, describing it as a significant outcome in the fight against sexual violence.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised the efforts of the investigators and prosecutors involved in the case. He specifically commended investigating officer Detective Constable Itumeleng Tshegetso of the Mmabatho Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, as well as prosecutor advocate Ofentse Diseko, for their role in securing the conviction and life sentence.

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Adams said the successful collaboration between the police and prosecution ensured that justice was delivered for the victim.