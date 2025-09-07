Limpopo Police Commissioner condemns killings, abandonment of newborns

“On their arrival they found a small baby estimated to be two weeks old who was found by a community member next to a local school in the bushes burnt beyond recognition.”

Ledwaba said the motive of this vile act is unknown at this stage, and that investigations are underway.

This is not for the first time such incident. A month ago, a security officer at a dumping site in Mathibela village in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo, discovered the body of a child believed to be just a few days old.

The baby was wrapped in a black refuse bag which was dumped in the trash. The refuse truck was due to do its rounds earlier that day.

Acts of cruelty

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned this senseless act of abandoning newborns, dubbing them acts of cruelty.

“The recent incidents of leaving newlyborn babies, alive or deceased, is becoming a serious problem in the province. If you give birth to a child and you realise you don’t need to keep him /her, it’s advisable to approach the Department of Social Development for advice on adoption as an option than killing innocent life.”

