Limpopo police intercept R2.5 million explosives in Zimbabwe-bound vehicle

Two men aged 45 and 50, are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested in possession of illegal explosives.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the pair was apprehended by members of the Polokwane International Airport SAPS during routine crime-prevention operations along the N1 North in Polokwane in the early hours of Friday.

“The vigilant members were conducting stop-and-search operations targeting illegal activities within their policing precinct when they stopped a Toyota Quantum pulling a trailer with Gauteng registration plates,” said Ledwaba.

The vehicle was travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng, Colonel Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the taxi, which had two occupants including the driver, was searched, leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of explosives.

Explosives worth R-millions

“Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered and confiscated seven bags full of explosives, 2 150 connector fuses, 40 detonator cords and 247 booster cartridges with a street value of R2.5 million,” he said.

The suspects – foreign nationals – were immediately arrested, and the explosives and vehicle with its trailer were seized as part of the investigation.

Mob attack

In a separate incident, police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane are investigating a case of murder following a mob attack in which a man accused of housebreaking was fatally assaulted in Lebowakgomo Zone A.

Ledwaba said VISPOL members responded to a complaint of malicious damage to property. Upon arrival, officers found the alleged suspect—who became the victim—severely injured after being attacked by community members.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the alleged suspect was caught red-handed damaging the ceiling of a house in Zone A by a child who then screamed for help. Members of the community noticed the incident in progress,” explained Ledwaba.

He said the suspect allegedly fell from the roof while attempting to flee and was assaulted by residents before police were notified. The unknown man was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have since opened a case of malicious damage to property against the deceased and a murder case against the community members involved.

