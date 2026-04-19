Limpopo police nab 54-year-old man for alleged rape of four children

A 54-year-old man will appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Monday after four children aged between seven and nine were allegedly raped by at Manoge village, Seleteng, under Lebowakgomo Policing area.

According to a statement released by the South African Police Service, the alleged rape took place on Thursday between 9am and 11am.

Kids lured into house

The police said preliminary investigation suggested that the four children were playing together when they decided to go and visit the suspect’s place, just a few houses away.

Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly took the first two children inside the house and raped them. He later released them and instructed the other two victims to get inside the house, where he allegedly raped them too.

After his deeds, the suspect allegedly threatened the victims not to inform their parents about what happened.

Granny notices something wrong

The grandmother of one of the victims noticed a strange behaviour and asked one of the children what had happened. That was when she was informed about the ordeal.

The victim’s mothers were notified about the ordeal and immediately reported the matter to the police. The Lebowakgomo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit took over the investigation and expedited the process until the suspect was apprehended.

Top cop welcomes arrest

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest. She called on parents and guardians to do the best they can in safeguarding their children.

“It is disturbing to learn that some people who are supposed to be entrusted with protecting and looking after children, tend to be perpetrators and we will stop at nothing to make sure such people face the full might of the law” said Hadebe.

South Africa has been grappling with the scourge of older man raping minors for a long time now. In January, the National Prosecuting Authority in Western Cape said the Oudtshoorn Regional Court had sentenced a 59-year-old man to an effective life sentence and 20 years’ direct imprisonment after he had repeatedly raped and impregnated his own minor daughter.

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