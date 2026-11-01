Limpopo police seek man who may hold key to murder of teacher found dead at home

Police in Limpopo have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the body of a 33-year-old teacher at her home in the Tubatse policing area.

The woman, who taught at Batau High SchoolBatau High School, was found dead at a residential property in Mashamothane 2, Mmamatipa, on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Police said over the weekend that the alarm was raised after the teacher failed to report for duty and could not be reached on her cellphone. Concerned colleagues reportedly went to her residence at about 11am to check on her welfare.

Advertisement

When they arrived, they allegedly discovered her body inside the house and alerted the police.

Police said the victim’s hands had been tied behind her back with cable ties and that her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A murder case has since been opened, with investigators trying to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and the motive for the killing.

As part of the investigation, police have appealed to 22-year-old Tebatso Thabo Phetla to urgently present himself at the nearest police station. Authorities believe he might be able to assist investigators with information that could help solve the case.

Police have urged anyone with information about the murder or the whereabouts of Phetla to contact investigating officer Sergeant Mpho Mogale at 076 814 6522, visit their nearest police station, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.