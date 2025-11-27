Limpopo stock theft suspects nabbed at roadblock with bakkie full of goats

It is that time of the year when criminals will be going all out to get their hands on what does not belong to them, hoping to fund their festive season activities.

However, it was an unlucky day for two alleged stock theft suspects, aged 25 and 37. One of the suspects is a foreign national. They were caught by police while transporting 19 stolen goats in Apel, outside Lebowakgomo in the Sekhukhune, Limpopo, on Tuesday afternoon.

“According to reports, police officers were conducting patrols when they noticed a suspicious white Mazda bakkie loaded with goats. They stopped the vehicle, and the occupants were questioned,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Failed to account for the animals

Ledwaba said the suspects allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the ownership of the livestock.

“Both suspects were arrested on the scene. They are expected to make their first court appearance in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court soon to face a charge of possession of suspected stolen livestock,” he added.

Ledwaba confirmed that the recovered goats have since been positively identified by their lawful owners.

Meanwhile, Ledwaba said police in Seshego have opened a murder case following the discovery of the body of a 20-year-old woman at Moletji Matekereng on Monday.

“Police were alerted to the scene and upon arrival found the deceased lying on her back. [She was] half-naked, wearing a white skirt and a pink jersey. She had sustained severe injuries to her upper body,” said Ledwaba.

Cops seeking suspect in murder of woman

Ledwaba added that the victim has been identified. But her name is being withheld pending further investigations.

“The suspect responsible for this gruesome incident is currently unknown. And a manhunt has been launched,” said Ledwaba.

He has since urged the members of the community not to apprehend the suspect if they know him. They should instead inform the nearest police station.

