Limpopo woman sentenced to 13 years for defrauding Old Mutual clients R2.5m

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Court has convicted a 37-year-old Thoko Evelyn Ndlovu on 80 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering.

She was sentenced to eight years on the 80 counts of fraud and a further five years for money laundering.

The court noted that, since 2015, the accused had been defrauding Old Mutual Marble Hall clients in Limpopo.

Police confirm sentence

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba gave details on the matter.

“The accused would inform the client of Old Mutual that they must invest or buy shares. She provided them with her Nedbank personal account, and they deposited the money in it. Then she… would use the money for her personal gain instead of paying into the company’s account,” he said.

The total amount that was defrauded is R2.5-million.

“After five years of investing their hard-earned money, the clients realised that Old Mutual was not sending them information confirming the maturing date of their investment.

“They went to Old Mutual to inquire about their investments. That was when they learnt that their information was not recorded on the Old Mutual system,” added Ledwaba.

After Old Mutual’s investigation, the clients were advised to open fraud cases.

The cases of fraud and money laundering were opened by the clients for further investigations.

Nabbed in 2023

“Through the investigative skills, police managed to discover that the accused’s bank account was used during the commission of the crimes. She was arrested in March 2023, and was granted bail of R50 000,00. That was until July 17 this year, when she was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced.”

In another fraud case, the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit has secured the conviction and sentencing of retired police officer, Captain Louis Christian la Grange, 59, formerly stationed at the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) in Thabazimbi, for fraud and forgery.

The case stems from an incident in August 2021. This was when the complainant, while processing overtime claims for submission to the Provincial Office, detected irregularities in the documents submitted by the accused.

Retired cop jailed for fraud

It was found that La Grange had falsely claimed overtime for duties allegedly performed on July 31 2021. On this date he had not been on duty. As such, he was misrepresenting and defrauding the state an undisclosed amount of money.

Further investigation revealed that the documents submitted contained forged signatures of the certifying officer. In addition, the diary submitted to support the overtime claim did not match the official physical diary issued to him.

The accused was subsequently charged and made several appearances in the Polokwane Commercial Crimes Court. He was ultimately found guilty and sentenced La Grange to a fine of R25 000 or six years’ imprisonment.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content