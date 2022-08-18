Man sentenced to 20 years for killing ex-lover’s mother

A man who shot and killed the mother of his former lover in Mpumalanga will spend more than 20 years in jail.

Khulu Khumalo was found guilty and sentenced on Thursday by the Nelspruit regional court to 15 years in prison for killing Sibongile Msimango, three years imprisonment for unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, and another three years for possession of ammunition.

According to Monica Nyuswa, the regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Khumalo from Clau Clau in Ka-Bokweni used his unlicensed firearm to kill the 65-year-old woman.

“In April 2016, the deceased’s daughter accompanied the accused to a function and then returned home. Later at night, the accused returned and demanded that she open the door for him,” said Nyuswa.

“The deceased’s daughter refused, and the deceased decided to go outside and speak with the accused, as he was well-known to her. He then fired several shots and killed the deceased.

“This shooting was witnessed by a young female sibling, who saw the incident through the window. The matter was reported and the accused was apprehended and found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

In a statement written by the daughter of the deceased and read in court, she said that losing her mother has left her traumatised and heartbroken.

