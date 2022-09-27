MEC Khoza wants harsh punishment against ‘rapist’ pastor

Nonhlanhla Khoza, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, has called for harsh sentence against a pastor who allegedly raped 13 children at Luvisi village in Nquthu, north of the province.

It is alleged that the 56-year-old pastor lured boys and girls between five and 17 years to watch cartoons at his place. He would later join them to watch pornography.

The pastor was caught when one of his his victims informed his mother about what had happened to him, including the allegation that over 10 other boys and girls also suffered at the hands of the man of the cloth.

Khoza said she strongly condemns the rape and abuse of children by a trusted man in the community. “It is very shocking that a man trusted by parents took advantage of children by sexually abusing them,” Khoza said.

“We are very disturbed that a man who is supposed to be helping parents in raising their children is the one allegedly involved in such despicable cases in the community.”

Khoza has called on the community to support the victims and their parents in building a solid case against the perpetrator.

“As parents, we should always be on the front line in protecting our children and listen to them when they engage us. We should be friends with our children so that they can find it easy to tell us when encountering abuse,” said Khoza.

She has since dispatched social workers to the village to provide psycho-social support and other interventions to the victims and their families.

The pastor appeared at the Nquthu magistrate’s court on Friday and chose to abandon his bail application. He returns to court on October 14.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author