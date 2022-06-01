Mom batters her three-year-old child to death with wooden rolling pin

A 33-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman spent Tuesday night in police cells after she repeatedly beat her child to death with a wooden rolling pin.

The spokesperson for the police in the province, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the police responded to a complaint at about 8pm on Tuesday and proceeded to a flat on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in central Durban.

“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head,” said Gwala.

“Today, June 1, is International Children’s Day and it coincides with the Child Protection Week campaign that is under way in South Africa under the theme ‘Let us all protect children during Covid-19 and beyond’.”

The accused will appear at the Durban magistrate’s court soon to answer to charges of murder.

