Mother arrested for abandoning her eight-month old baby

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Kabega Park in Gqeberha have arrested the mother of an eight-month-old baby who was found abandoned. The infant was found by a member of the public.

The woman, aged 27, was arrested on Friday in Kuyga township and charged with child neglect and abandonment.

She will appear at Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay SAPS spokesperson, Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg, confirmed the incident. She said police who were patrolling in the area responded to an incident of the abandoned infant.

Members of the public alerted cops

“According to preliminary information, at approximately 19:20, SAPS Kabega Park VISPOL members attached to A-Relief were conducting routine patrols in Chimaera Street, Kuyga. During their patrol, they were stopped by a concerned member of the public, who was carrying an eight-month-old baby.

“The woman informed the members that she had found the baby crying in front of a nearby yard. The baby was wearing only pants, with nothing else. She had attempted to locate the parents or guardian in the area but was unsuccessful,” said Van Rensburg.

The woman who found the baby handed the child over to the police for assistance.

Baby now in safe hands

“The members immediately contacted all relevant role players to arrange a temporary place of safety for the child. Going the extra mile, the members used their own money to purchase essential items for the baby, including toiletries, clothing, nappies and food. They went to the police station where they bathed and dressed the child in clean clothing. And they put on a fresh nappy and ensured that the baby was properly fed.

“Subsequently, the members were contacted by a place of safety. It confirmed that they were able to provide temporary care for the child. The baby was then safely handed over to the supervisor on duty at the facility,” she said.

Van Rensburg said the incident highlights the commitment of SAPS members to protect the most vulnerable. As well as to serve the community with care, empathy and professionalism.

