Mpumalanga police arrest 271 suspected illegal miners

Police in Mpumalanga arrested nearly 300 people suspected of conducting illegal mining in the Ermelo area on Thursday.

The police in a statement, said that a total number of 30 Zimbabwean nationals, 92 Mozambican nationals, 11 Kingdom of Eswatini nationals as well as 138 South African nationals were arrested in the operation.

They are suspected of illegally mining coal in the area.

A specialized team which comprised of different police disciplines that included, Ermelo SAPS, SAPS National Intervention Unit, Ermelo K9, SAPS Air Wing, Department of Home Affairs and local security companies confiscated one front loader, three trucks, six bakkies, wheelbarrows and other implements which are believed to be used in the illegal mining operations.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela warned other illegal miners that similar operations will be carried out throughout the province so that in the end, there will be no longer space for illegal mining operations.

“Police in conjunction with other relevant stakeholders as well as other governmental organisations will continue to fight illegal mining activities which are aimed at collapsing the country’s economy” said Manamela.

Author