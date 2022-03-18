Mpumalanga police commissioner condemns rape of a minor

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has strongly condemned the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl at Ludlow Trust in Bushbuckridge early this week.

Reports say a 35-year-old suspect turned up at the girl’s residence at noon on Tuesday and allegedly took her to the backyard and raped her. The girl’s grandmother is said to have been busy in the house while the gruesome incident was unfolding outside.

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Acornhoek launched an investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said: “The suspect was charged for rape and he is due to appear in the Mhala magistrate’s court on Friday, 18 March 2022, on a charge of rape.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author