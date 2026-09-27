Crime

Murder investigation launched after body found in Springs

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Dead woman found floating in the river
A security company patrolling Springs noticed the body at around noon and immediately alerted the South African Police Service. / File Picture

Police in Springs, Gauteng, have opened a murder investigation after a body was discovered in a near Rhokana Road this afternoon.

A security company patrolling the area noticed the body at around noon and immediately alerted the South African Police Service.

The SAPS said all necessary role-players had been mobilised, including the Task Team investigating Ekurhuleni murder cases, Crime Scene Management, Investigative Psychology Services, detectives and Crime Intelligence.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is en route to the scene to oversee developments.

Police have confirmed that further information will be released once preliminary investigations are complete.

  • Police in Springs, Gauteng, have opened a murder investigation after a body was discovered in a near Rhokana Road this afternoon.
  • A security company patrolling the area noticed the body at around noon and immediately alerted the South African Police Service.
  • The SAPS said all necessary role-players had been mobilised, including the Task Team investigating Ekurhuleni murder cases, Crime Scene Management, Investigative Psychology Services, detectives and Crime Intelligence.
  • Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is en route to the scene to oversee developments.
  • Police have confirmed that further information will be released once preliminary investigations are complete.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.