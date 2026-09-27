Murder investigation launched after body found in Springs

Police in Springs, Gauteng, have opened a murder investigation after a body was discovered in a near Rhokana Road this afternoon.

A security company patrolling the area noticed the body at around noon and immediately alerted the South African Police Service.

The SAPS said all necessary role-players had been mobilised, including the Task Team investigating Ekurhuleni murder cases, Crime Scene Management, Investigative Psychology Services, detectives and Crime Intelligence.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is en route to the scene to oversee developments.

Police have confirmed that further information will be released once preliminary investigations are complete.