Murder suspect on the run after police raid uncovers arsenal in Germiston

A police operation aimed at tracking down a murder suspect wanted in connection with a 2024 case in Richards Bay resulted in the seizure of seven firearms, an airgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition in Germiston, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

The SAPS’s Richards Bay Organised Crime Task Team, assisted by members of the Public Order Policing Unit in Springs, acted on intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspect on October 9.

When officers arrived at the identified property, they discovered and seized an arsenal that included two rifles, three pistols, a revolver and a shotgun. Police also confiscated an airgun, several magazines and 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

The murder suspect being sought by investigators was not found at the premises and remains on the run.

Police said efforts to locate and arrest the suspect are continuing, while investigations into the seized weapons are also under way.

The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.