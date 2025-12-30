Nationwide festive road fatalities drop by 30% as police intensify operations

The 2025 festive season has seen a significant reduction in road fatalities, with preliminary figures showing a 30% decrease compared to the previous year.

This encouraging trend comes as law enforcement agencies across the country — including metro police, the SAPS, and the Road Traffic Management Corporation — ramp up coordinated safety operations.

In Johannesburg alone, a week of intensified enforcement led to the arrest of 174 motorists between December 22 and 28 for driving under the influence. This underscores a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving and a steadfast commitment to saving lives on South Africa’s roads.

Law enforcement operations intensified

JMPD said on Monday that it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure the safety of all road users within the City of Johannesburg.

“As the 2025 festive season enters its most critical period, our officers have intensified law enforcement operations to curb the reckless scourge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Between 22nd …and 28th December 2025, JMPD officers conducted a series of high-visibility roadblocks. also roving patrols and targeted operations across all regions of the city. These operations remain part of a broader strategy to reduce road fatalities and ensure a safer environment for residents and visitors alike,” said the JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

He added that 174 motorists were arrested by JMPD officers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca also issued a stern warning to those who continue to disregard the law.

Zero-tolerance mandate

“Every single arrest we make is more than just a statistic. It is a potential tragedy averted and a life saved from the hands of a reckless driver. Under our zero-tolerance mandate, the JMPD will continue to maintain a 24-hour presence on all major routes and identified hot spots. We urge all motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others.

“We continue to advise motorists to designate a sober driver before heading out. Utilise e-hailing services or public transport if consuming alcohol. Obey all rules of the road to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. Our message remains clear: if you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested.”

