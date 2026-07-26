Nephew arrested for arson after Rooival village house fire

Police in Mahwelereng, under the Waterberg District in Limpopo, have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an arson incident that destroyed family property valued at about R1.5 million.

The arrest follows a house fire on Friday, July 24, which left the property in ruins. Authorities confirmed that the suspect is the nephew of the affected family.

The accused is expected to appear in the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 27, on a charge of arson.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire are continuing, with further details expected to emerge as the case progresses.

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