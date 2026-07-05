Nine arrested after murders linked to illegal mining in North West

Rustenburg police have arrested nine suspects after two murders allegedly connected to illegal mining activities in Witrantjie, near Sun City.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the arrests were made during an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday morning, July 5, 2026.

Officers from Rustenburg Crime Intelligence, supported by Sun City and Phokeng Visible Policing units, intercepted a white Toyota Quantum on the R565 between Boshoek and Phokeng at about 6.45am. Inside the vehicle, seven men and two women — all Lesotho nationals — were taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that three of the suspects were involved in the fatal stabbing of a Lesotho man on Friday, July 3. In what police believe was a retaliatory attack, another Lesotho man was shot multiple times and his body discovered in a mining pit the next morning.

The remaining six suspects are being processed by the Department of Home Affairs to verify their immigration status.

Acting District Commissioner of Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2, Brigadier Mamotsamai Ntoagae, praised the swift action of the officers involved.

She said the arrests highlighted the SAPS’s commitment to tackling illegal mining and the violent crimes often associated with it.

Ntoagae added that police would continue to pursue all individuals linked to the crimes to ensure justice was served.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations were under way and further arrests could follow as the case developed.

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