North West father sentenced to 25 years for murder of toddler

The Madikwe Regional Court has sentenced Lucas Kgosi Mmakgathi, 49, to 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his two-year-old son.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams welcomed the sentence, saying it sent a strong message against violence toward children.

On Saturday, 4 May 2024, Mmakgathi asked the child’s mother for permission to take the boy to Rustenburg to buy toys. Instead, he took the toddler to nearby bushland in Siga Village, where he strangled him with a shoelace.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Mmakgathi and the child’s mother had argued shortly before the incident.

Mmakgathi had been in custody since May 2024 after being denied bail.

During sentencing, the state argued that his guilty plea should not be considered a mitigating factor due to the seriousness of the crime.

The court agreed, imposing a 25-year sentence.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and may not be released on parole without the consent of the victim’s family.

Adams praised the investigating officers, Detective Constable Noncedo Sovag from Madikwe SAPS and Detective Sergeant Luckboy Lucas Zuma from the North West Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, for their diligent work.

He also commended the prosecution for ensuring justice was served.

“This sentence provides a measure of justice to the bereaved family and reinforces our commitment to protecting vulnerable children,” Adams said.

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