North West police commend tough sentences in rape and attempted rape cases

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, has welcomed the direct imprisonment sentences handed down to two men convicted in separate rape and attempted rape cases.

He said the rulings demonstrated the justice system’s determination to confront gender-based violence and protect vulnerable members of society, the South African Police Service said on X over the weekend.

Rape conviction: Madikwe Regional Court

On 7 February 2020, a 32-year-old woman was attacked while walking home from a tavern. Evidence presented in court revealed that David Disemelo, 43, strangled and raped the victim on a public road before fleeing.

Police traced and arrested him shortly after the incident.

On 17 July 2025, the Madikwe Regional Court sentenced Disemelo to 10 years’ direct imprisonment after finding him guilty of rape.

Attempted rape conviction: Bafokeng Regional Court

In a separate case, Tshepo Puna Ndlovu, 37, was convicted of attempted rape after an incident on 8 July 2025.

A 41-year-old woman hosted her boyfriend and Ndlovu at her home in Tlhabane. After the boyfriend left, Ndlovu suggested sex. When the victim refused, he assaulted her with his fists.

Neighbours intervened after hearing her cries and police arrested Ndlovu shortly thereafter.

Ndlovu was denied bail and remained in custody until his conviction.

On 15 July 2025, the Bafokeng Regional Court sentenced him to 12years’ direct imprisonment.

Major General Naidoo praised the courts for imposing firm sentences, stating that the rulings sent a clear message that gender-based violence would not be tolerated.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to working closely with communities to ensure perpetrators were brought to justice.

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