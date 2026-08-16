Off-duty policeman shot dead in Nyanga

Police in the Western Cape have launched a murder investigation after an off-duty SAPS officer was shot and killed in Nyanga on Saturday night.

At about 9.20pm, Nyanga police officers on patrol responded to gunshots heard in Hani Street, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

On arrival, they found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

It was later confirmed that the deceased was a member of the South African Police Service, attached to Gugulethu SAPS.

The case has been handed over to detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

SAPS management has expressed shock at the killing and conveyed condolences to the officer’s family and colleagues.

“We mourn the loss of one of our own. The Hawks are investigating, and every effort will be made to ensure justice is served,” the SAPS said in a statement.

This brings the number of policemen killed this month to three.

Constable Siphiwe Sibeko and Constable Thapelo Kleinbooi Tlometsane, both members of the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, were shot and killed during an ambush in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday, 7 August 2026.

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