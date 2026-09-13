One dead, two injured in armed robbery at Limpopo restaurant

Police in Moletlane, Capricorn District, have launched a manhunt after a deadly armed robbery at a restaurant in Mahlarolle, Moletlane on Saturday night.

The South African Police Service said that at around 10pm, about 10 robbers wearing balaclavas stormed the restaurant, where about 20 patrons were inside.

They ordered the victims to lie down while they searched them, taking 13 cellphones, an undisclosed amount of cash and three sets of vehicle keys.

The robber then fired several shots inside the premises. A 31‑year‑old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead upon arrival at hospital. A second victim was shot in the shoulder and thigh and remains in hospital. A third victim suffered a forehead injury but has since been discharged.

The robbers fled in a white Isuzu bakkie belonging to one of the victims. The vehicle was later abandoned near a lodge close to the crime scene and recovered by police.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in tracking down those responsible. Anyone with information that could help locate the robbers is urged to contact Sergeant Judah Swafo at 082 759 5017, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the #MySAPSApp to report anonymously.

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