Police arrest five suspects for kidnapping and rape of e-hailing driver

Steenberg police in Cape Town have arrested five suspects after rescuing a 25‑year‑old e‑hailing driver who was kidnapped, raped and held for ransom in Heathfield.

Police said the victim had met one of the female suspects through his e‑hailing business last week. After exchanging numbers and communicating during the week, they arranged to meet on Saturday.

When he arrived, he was allegedly kidnapped by two women and three men.

The suspects contacted the victim’s brother, demanding R4 000 for his release.

Police tracked the victim’s vehicle and located him on Southampton Road in Heathfield, where he was rescued. Reports indicate that the two female suspects raped the victim during the ordeal.

Police arrested two women, aged 23 and 34, along with three men aged 16, 42 and 48.

All five suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Authorities have commended the swift action that led to the victim’s rescue and the arrests. The case highlights the dangers faced by e‑hailing drivers and the importance of vigilance when engaging with new clients.

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