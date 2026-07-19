Police arrest suspect and recover firearm used in 2024 cash-in-transit robbery in Taung

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in North West, Major General Ryno Naidoo, has commended officers for an intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect and the recovery of firearms in the Taung policing precinct.

At about 12.30pm on Friday, police intercepted suspects during the operation. One suspect was arrested, while another managed to evade capture.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol from the arrested suspect. A pellet gun, believed to have been discarded by the fleeing suspect, was later found in a nearby village.

Link to cash-in-transit robbery

Preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered 9mm pistol is linked to a 2024 cash-in-transit robbery in Taung, during which a substantial amount of money was stolen and firearms belonging to security officers were taken.

The case is being investigated by the Organised Crime Unit. The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of a firearm without a licence.

Major General Naidoo praised the successful outcome of the operation, adding that intelligence-led policing continued to play a vital role in tackling organised crime and ensuring community safety.

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