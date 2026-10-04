Police foil alleged robbery, arrest seven and recover unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Seven men have been arrested after police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-driven operation in Makumeke village near Malamulele in Limpopo.
The suspects, aged between 30 and 54, were taken into custody on Friday morning after a swift response by Malamulele police to information about a vehicle allegedly linked to a planned robbery.
The South African Police Service said officers received intelligence about a white Suzuki Ertiga carrying seven male occupants that had been seen near a filling station in Makumeke village. The occupants were reportedly suspected of planning to commit a robbery in the area.
Police launched a search for the vehicle across the Malamulele policing precinct. The vehicle was later located parked next to a spaza shop.
Traffic officers conducting vehicle checkpoints in the area were alerted and requested to assist in locating and stopping the vehicle.
Officers tactically approached the vehicle and instructed all seven occupants to get out. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered a firearm and ammunition concealed beneath the middle seat.
The seven men denied any knowledge of the weapon and ammunition. However, they were all arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Police also seized the vehicle, firearm and ammunition as part of the investigation.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Police investigations are continuing as authorities work to determine the origin of the firearm and whether the suspects may be linked to other criminal activities in the area.
- Seven men have been arrested after police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-driven operation in Makumeke village near Malamulele in Limpopo.
- The suspects, aged between 30 and 54, were taken into custody on Friday morning after a swift response by Malamulele police to information about a vehicle allegedly linked to a planned robbery.
- The South African Police Service said officers received intelligence about a white Suzuki Ertiga carrying seven male occupants that had been seen near a filling station in Makumeke village.
- The occupants were reportedly suspected of planning to commit a robbery in the area.
- Police launched a search for the vehicle across the Malamulele policing precinct.