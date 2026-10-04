Police foil alleged robbery, arrest seven and recover unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Seven men have been arrested after police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-driven operation in Makumeke village near Malamulele in Limpopo.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 54, were taken into custody on Friday morning after a swift response by Malamulele police to information about a vehicle allegedly linked to a planned robbery.

The South African Police Service said officers received intelligence about a white Suzuki Ertiga carrying seven male occupants that had been seen near a filling station in Makumeke village. The occupants were reportedly suspected of planning to commit a robbery in the area.

Police launched a search for the vehicle across the Malamulele policing precinct. The vehicle was later located parked next to a spaza shop.

Traffic officers conducting vehicle checkpoints in the area were alerted and requested to assist in locating and stopping the vehicle.