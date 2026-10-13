Police officer stabbed to death in Eastern Cape

A 48-year-old police sergeant was allegedly stabbed to death during a confrontation with a 30-year-old man at a Duncan Village, KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, working with Duncan Village SAPS and the provincial local criminal record centre, launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

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Fatal altercation at shared residence

According to the Hawks spokesperson, warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the incident happened at about 4.30pm at a residential property in Gardenia Street at Duncan Village, where the police officer and the suspect were renting separate rooms.

Mhlakuvana said the police officer had allegedly been asked to periodically check on the suspect because he reportedly suffered from a medical condition.

“According to preliminary information, the deceased resided in an upstairs room, while the suspect occupied a room in the basement of the same property. It is alleged that the suspect’s mother had an arrangement with the deceased to periodically check on her son, who reportedly suffers from a medical condition. On the day of the incident, the deceased allegedly went to the suspect’s room to enquire about his well-being. However, the interaction reportedly escalated into an argument, during which the suspect allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the police officer. The victim succumbed to her injuries,” said Mhlakuvana.

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The Hawks said that the arrangement had been made between the suspect’s mother and the deceased.

She sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Suspect under police guard in hospital

The 30-year-old suspect who was also injured in the incident, is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital for knife wounds after being arrested in connection with the murder of the police officer.

Mhlakuvana said that the suspect remains under police guard.

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The Hawks, SAPS and the provincial LCRC are still investigating the matter further.

The suspect is expected to appear before the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court once his medical condition allows.

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