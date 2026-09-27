Police probe suspected mob justice murder in Lulekani

Police in Lulekani, Limpopo, have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 66-year-old Mozambican national was discovered burnt in the bush at a farm in Humulani Settlement on Saturday.

The victim had been reported missing earlier in the day, prompting family members to search the surrounding area.

They later informed police that they had found his body in bush.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had been tied with wires and burnt using motor vehicle tyres. His identity was confirmed by relatives.

Possible mob justice

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, including the possibility that it might be linked to mob justice.

The motive remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers condemned the killing and warned communities not to take the law into their own hands.

“There is no justification for taking another person’s life under the guise of justice. We urge community members to report suspected criminal activities to the police and allow law enforcement agencies to investigate and ensure suspects are brought before the courts. Mob justice undermines the rule of law and places innocent lives at risk,” Scheepers said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Members of the public can contact Captain Aubrey Mangena at 082 468 8639 or report anonymously to Crime Stop at 08600 10111.