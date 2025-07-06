Police seeking public’s assistance to trace owners of suspected stolen cattle

The Police in Limpopo are appealing to members of the public, particularly cattle farmers in and around Blinkwater farms near Senwabarwana in the Capricorn District, to assist in identifying the rightful owners of cattle believed to have been illicitly obtained.

A total of eight cattle were recently discovered at an auction and reported as suspected stolen livestock. Investigations conducted by the police revealed that the seller could not be traced, thereby amplifying suspicions regarding the validity of the sale.

“Consequently, the cattle were transported to the Blouberg Municipal Pound for safekeeping and community viewing. Preliminary information indicates that the cattle may have originated from the Blinkwater farms area within the Senwabarwana policing precinct,” said Police Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Appeal to the public

Members of the public who may have experienced the loss of cattle, or who can assist in identifying the legitimate owners, are urged to come forward.

Meanwhile the Police in Mphephu, situated outside Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District, have apprehended an individual in possession of suspected stolen property (stock theft) on Thursday.

Reports indicate that a livestock owner noticed the disappearance of his goats in March this year.

The matter was duly reported to the police, who conducted several searches without success. Furthermore, earlier in June, an additional four goats were reported missing, culminating in a total estimated value of R12,500.00 in stolen goats.

Numerous follow-ups and searches were executed without bearing fruit. Ultimately, the livestock owner received a tip-off regarding a male suspect allegedly in possession of stolen property, in the form of carcasses, at his residence.

Upon the police’s arrival at the scene, they found members of the community with the alleged suspect, who exhibited visible injuries. The suspect was subsequently taken to SAPS Mphephu for further interrogation and investigation.

In a separate incident, the police have initiated a manhunt for the individual(s) responsible for the theft of a pig from its sty at Mashau Guvhungwa in the Levubu area in the same district.

