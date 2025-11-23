Police Sergeant to appear in court on R36k corruption charges

A 44-year-old police sergeant attached to the Morebeng SAPS outside Tzaneen in Limpopo is expected to appear in the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application and the appointment of a neutral magistrate.

The matter was postponed after his brief first appearance on Thursday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Sergeant Mohale Donald Pheeha was recently arrested in connection with a corruption case that occurred on 5 October 2022. It is alleged that while investigating a robbery case in which the complainant’s son was implicated, Pheeha visited the family home to verify the suspect’s address.

“During this visit, he allegedly informed the complainant that the case could be withdrawn should they pay him a sum of R36 000,” Ledwaba said.

The complainant’s family reportedly managed to raise R30 000, which was handed over to the sergeant on 19 October 2022 at the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court, in the presence of the complainant’s daughter-in-law.

Reverse transaction

Ledwaba said the sergeant later returned only R28 900 to the family, claiming he was unable to secure the withdrawal of the case. “He allegedly promised to return the outstanding R1 100 at a later stage. The matter was reported to the Morebeng SAPS and subsequently referred to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (Prov ACIU). Following investigations, the sergeant was arrested,” he added.

Pheeha remains in custody.

Meanwhile Ledwaba also report that Police in Dennilton under Sekhukhune District have launched a manhunt following an arson attack at a high school in Bloempoort village.

At approximately 05:20 on Saturday, 22 November 2025, police received a report of a building on fire. Upon arrival, officers found the science laboratory engulfed in flames as community members attempted to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters later managed to bring the fire under control.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects forced open a window to gain entry into the administration block. Several offices, including the principal’s office, were ransacked. Police are working to determine what might have been stolen.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have yet been made.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, describing it as a deliberate act aimed at destabilising learning and threatening the future of young people.

“We urge the community to come forward with any information that can assist in the swift arrest of those responsible,” said Hadebe

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content