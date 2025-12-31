Police urge public to be vigilant as syndicates spiking drinks are on a rampage

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has urged members of the public to be on high alert as syndicates rob mainly men of their belongings after their drinks had been spiked.

Police have noted a number of cases reported in various parts of the country, including Gauteng and North West. Men who left with women from drinking places end up being robbed or in some instances killed. This has been noted since the start of the festive season.

SAPS national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the matter.

Young women used as bait

“These syndicates use young women to target men in clubs, taverns, concerts and other alcohol establishments. The main syndicate would monitor these females’ movements and assist them to find a possible target inside the drinking establishment.

“Once the target has been identified, the women would move in. [They] often promise to leave with the unsuspecting victim to another drinking place, their home, a hotel or even a guest house. During that period, these women would often spike the men’s drinks. Once the victim has been spiked, the syndicate moves in to rob the victim. They often take their cars, cellphones and money,” she said.

Mathe said that in some unfortunate instances, some men have died as a result of an overdose of what has been used to spike them.

She said that men are warned to be extra vigilant and avoid being targets at these drinking outlets.

Women also being targeted

“The SAPS wishes to advise strongly against picking up strangers at drinking outlets and leaving with them. Women are also urged not to involve themselves in criminal activity. Such acts often leads to an imminent arrest,” she said.

Mathe also said that even women are also victims of spiked drinks.

“A number of cases have been reported nationwide. Women have been found raped, assaulted or dead. This… while coming back from taverns, shebeens, nightclubs and other places of recreation. Some are picked up by strangers at these drinking outlets. And some even leave with their intimate partners or other people known to them.

“Some of these women victims are found brutally assaulted and some murdered. Women are urged not to fall prey to these men who target women for their own motives,” said Mathe.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content