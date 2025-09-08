Premier Panyaza Lesufi condemns shooting of Gauteng traffic wardens

While the SA Police Service (SAPS) was honouring officers who died on duty during a ceremony in Pretoria at the weekend, five more traffic wardens were shot and injured in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

According to the police, the wardens came under fire during a routine patrol in the early hours of Sunday morning at Daveyton railway station.

The shooting happened after they attempted to search a group of about 12 individuals.

It is alleged that the suspects opened fire using high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

Five wardens, two female and three male, sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention in hospital.

The SAPS in Daveyton has since opened a case of attempted murder, and investigations

are underway.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has strongly condemned the senseless attack.

Lesufi said one of the two in the intensive care unit is still in critical condition, but the other, a woman, is recovering well, as he spoke to her.

“She is conscious, and we managed to exchange greetings and to indicate our support. The two others are also recovering very well, as they are getting the necessary support from the doctors, and I think they will be discharged soon,” he said.

“The medical team discharged the driver, but he still bears a bullet wound in his shoulder. They have advised him to rest until they summon him to remove the bullet.”

Group involved in ambushes

He stated that the incident serves as a testament to the determination of certain individuals to perpetrate massacres throughout Gauteng.

“Reports indicate that between 11 and 20 individuals, dressed in black clothing, are involved in ambushes,” Lesufi said.

“It appears that they were returning from escorting one of their members from a funeral and were heading back to their post.

“When they realised the police were watching them, they initiated an attack.

“This act of violence demonstrates utter disregard for the rule of law. Our wardens, together with law enforcement officers, serve daily on the frontlines to ensure the safety and security of our communities.”

He continued: “We will not be deterred from doing our work as law enforcement in the province. Any form of violence, intimidation or interference with the work of our officers during the execution of their duties is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and face the full might of the law.

“I commend the wardens for their bravery and commitment under such dangerous circumstances and wish them a speedy recovery.

“I extend my thoughts and prayers to their families during this difficult time.”

