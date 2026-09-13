Provincial police commissioner issues warning after four women’s bodies found in Kempton Park

After the recent discovery of four women’s bodies in Kempton Park, Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana has confirmed that the South African Police Service has mobilised a multidisciplinary investigation team to probe the killings.

Kekana emphasised that gender-based violence and femicide remained priority crimes for the SAPS.

“GBVF is a priority crime for the South African Police Service and it will not be left unattended. At this stage, investigators are considering all possibilities. We are not limiting ourselves to one suspect or one theory,” he said.

He cautioned the public and media against speculation, adding that investigators would allow evidence to guide the probe.

In addition to the murders, Kekana highlighted a disturbing rise in crimes linked to online interactions. Kempton Park police station has recorded about 10 cases involving individuals who met strangers online and were later allegedly robbed or sexually assaulted.

“We are on the ground. We are investigating. We have mobilised resources. We are following the evidence. And we will pursue those responsible.”

Kekana urged residents to:

Exercise caution when meeting people known only through digital platforms.

when meeting people known only through digital platforms. Avoid isolated locations and choose public spaces for first meetings.

and choose public spaces for first meetings. Inform trusted contacts of plans and whereabouts.

of plans and whereabouts. Leave immediately if something feels unsafe. Kekana also urged women and girls to take extra precautions when exercising or walking alone:

if something feels unsafe. Walk or run in groups .

. Share your plans with family or friends.

with family or friends. Carry your cellphone and remain alert to surroundings.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the cases, suspicious activity in the affected areas, or the movements of the victims to contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike at 082 465 7249.

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