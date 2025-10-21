PSA backs Aaron Motsoaledi’s intentions to deal with healthcare system graft

Following the pledge by the minister of health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to deal with rife corruption that has infiltrated the healthcare system, his intentions have been cautiously welcomed by the Public Servants Association (PSA).

Motsoaledi’s affirmation came after he pointed out that it was his intention to deal with the alleged involvement of the late Tembisa Hospital CEO, Dr Ashley Mthunzi, in the corruption allegations, which saw over R2-billion looted at the healthcare facility through irregular tenders by corrupt tenderpreneurs.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) fingered Mthunzi, who died in April last year, in the allegations of corruption in the interim report that was released last month detailing how tenderpreneurs had turned the hospital into their cash cow.

PSA, a workers union representing thousands of public healthcare workers, stated on Tuesday that it has always been resolute that the tender system creates fertile ground for corruption. This is something that Motsoaledi had failed to address, the union stated.

Efforts to root out corruption welcome

Reuben Maleka, PSA general manager said: “The PSA commends the convening of the National Health Council and the inclusion of key stakeholders such as Health MECs, the SA Military Health Services, and metropolitan health authorities in discussions aimed at rooting out systemic corruption.

“The PSA is particularly encouraged by the planned workshop for CEOs of major hospitals, where the SIU will provide critical insights into methods used by corrupt officials and syndicates. These workshops must, however, be extended to employees in internal audit, finance, and procurement to ensure that the control measures are implemented across all levels.”

He said that the proactive approach would be a vital step towards restoring the integrity and accountability in public healthcare institutions.

“The PSA has long advocated for transparency and ethical conduct in the public service and believes that empowering hospital leadership with the tools to detect and prevent corruption is essential to safeguarding public resources and ensuring quality healthcare delivery.”

Ostracise culprits; shield whistleblowers

The union made calls for swift implementation of the SIU’s recommendations, including blacklisting persons and companies involved in corruption.

Maleka also said that the protection for whistleblowers who expose corruption was also needed to be strengthened in order to avoid a repeat of what happened to the slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was brutally murdered outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, after she had raised the alarm of the rampant looting in the Gauteng health system.

“The PSA demands accountability for all implicated persons, regardless of rank or status. There is a need for collaboration between government, unions, and civil society to strengthen oversight mechanisms if public officials are to promote clean governance and protect the interests of public servants and the communities they serve,” said Maleka.

It was revealed in the report by SIU that Mthunzi had authorized appointments of bidders who tendered in the Tembisa Hospital projects, despite them not being compliant. Additionally, he would then send purchase orders which included fraudulent certificates, which were never questioned by provincial employees in spite of having inflated prices to the Gauteng health department

As it stands, the SIU’s ongoing probe on corruption allegations and maladministration involving criminal syndicates led by businessmen Vusi “Cat” Matlala, Hangwani Maumela, and Rudolph Mazibuko through the assistance of hospital staff is in full swing.

