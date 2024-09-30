Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of mass shooting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the families of victims of the mass shooting in Lusikisiki on Friday.

Gunmen stormed the homes of Mhatu, Sinqina, and Ndleleni in Ngoboza village, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including one who was confirmed dead in hospital on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said his thoughts were with the survivors, including a two-month-old baby, of the cowardly act.

He highlighted that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators were found and brought to book.

He said a team of specialist detectives and forensic science experts had been deployed to the crime scenes to assist with the investigation.

United in our outrage

Ramaphosa said: “I feel deeply for all the families and members of the broader community affected by this attack, and on behalf of all of us as South Africans, I offer you our deepest sympathies.

“While we unite in grief, we are also united in our outrage and condemnation of this excessive criminal assault, which will not go unpunished.”

Ramaphosa said the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and his team from the national leadership would also visit the families and get more information from the residents.

He claimed that, excluding the current incident, at least 38 people had died in a similar fashion in the previous two years, and that 25 suspects were in custody at the time.

Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the Lusikisiki case will be handled successfully and said he believes the SAPS has demonstrated its ability to handle random organised crimes.

“Community members should therefore feel free to provide investigators with information that can help police apprehend the attackers and prepare a watertight case for our courts to process,” Ramaphosa said.

The DA and African Transformation Movement (ATM) have also called for justice and community solidarity.

Justice-based death penalty

The National Prosecuting Authority, the SAPS, Hawks, and law enforcement agencies should work together closely on this investigation, according to Ian Cameron, the DA’s police spokesperson.

This strategy, he claimed, would guarantee that offenders were actively sought after, captured, and brought to justice.

Cameron pointed out that this sad incident was indicative of the nation’s rising rates of violence, extortion, and intimidation against women and children.

Zama Ntshona, the ATM spokesperson, said Ramaphosa should reconsider holding a referendum on the introduction of a justice-based death penalty for individuals who commit atrocious crimes and for repeat offenders of such acts.

He said this discussion was not only necessary but crucial “in our battle against the rampant crime and violence” plaguing our society.

“We propose a national dialogue focused on prevention, healing, and the promotion of peace within our communities,” said Nthshona.

“This initiative should include all stakeholders, from government entities to civil society organisations, to forge a united front against violence.”

