Rapist of teen aged 14 get 25 years in jail

Khulani Ntuli, 30, from KaBokweni in Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to an effective 25 years direct imprisonment for the rape of a 14-year-old girl by the Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the victim was on her way to her father’s house in 2016 when Ntuli threatened her with a knife, dragged her to his house and ordered her to undress.

The victim resisted, he then forcefully undressed and raped her.

Upon reporting the incident, members of the community apprehended Ntuli, assaulted him and handed him over to the police.

Nyuswa said the convict pleaded not guilty, claiming that he was in a consensual romantic relationship with the victim and that the sex was consensual.

“A Victim Impact Statement compiled by the victim and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Zodwa Lekhuleni – outlining the psychological trauma she experienced after the incident, was presented.

“The Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court found the accused’s version improbable and rejected it, and the accused was found guilty as charged. The victim’s mother testified in aggravation of sentence. The NPA acknowledged the sentence and warns community members not to take the law into their hands but allow the law to take its course,” said Nyuswa.

