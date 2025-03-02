Robbers make off with cash after CIT heist near Mandeni

A group of men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after a cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

IPSS security company said its officers said the robbers opened fire on both the cash truck and its escort, forcing both off the road.

The robbers then blew the truck up with explosives to gain access to the cash within.

The group took the money and firearms from guards before fleeing the scene. IPSS Medical Rescue attended to the two injured guards on the scene before taking them to hospital.

Two boys kidnapped outside their home on Thursday afternoon have returned home safe. Security firm Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said its officers were called to the scene on Friday morning.

They were told that the day before, an unknown man had approached the boys, both 11 years old, and offered them money before they followed him. The other children that were part of the playgroup told the parents what they had witnessed when the parents started the frantic search for the missing boys.

Arrive Alive reported that police were withholding the name of the Durban suburb from which the boys, who are neighbours, were kidnapped to protect the investigation.

Suspected kidnapper makes ransom request

One family reported that an unknown person had called throughout the night to demand a ransom for the safe release of both boys. But around midday on Friday, Rusa was informed that the boys had returned home.

They apparently had visible injuries, a testament to their ordeal overnight.

Both investigations continue.

Several passengers were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the KwaMashu Highway near Duffs Road, north of Durban, yesterday.

KZNVIP paramedics were called to the scene by passing motorists and later attended to the scene. Paramedics said one of the vehicles was a fully-loaded minibus taxi.

KZNVIP said injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

