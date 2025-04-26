Scholar transport driver arrested for ‘rape’ of a five year-old learner

Limpopo police have arrested a scholar transport driver for the alleged rape of a five year child in Mafefe near Lebowakgomo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the learner told her guardian that her ordeal started in January and ended in March.

The child was allegedly raped inside her scholar transport after her fellow learners had been dropped off.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident, but she finally disclosed it to her grandmother during the Easter weekend. A case of rape was opened which was transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. The suspect was subsequently arrested on Thursday,” said Ledwaba. The suspect is expected in court next week to answer to the charge of rape.

The province has experienced a spate of rapes of minors recently.

A 58-year-old teacher briefly appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court. He is alleged to have raped a 13-year-old learner in Makotopong outside Polokwane. His case was postponed to next week for a bail application.

Two months ago, the Musina Regional Court sentenced a 27-year-old man to three life terms in prison for rape and additional time for statutory rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), threat, abduction, and malicious damage to property.

The court noted that in 2021, the accused repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Musina.

The victim opened a case after she was forced to the man’s house and raped. While in the house, she got hold of her rapist’s cellphone and informed her mother of her whereabouts. The mother called the police.

