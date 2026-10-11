Six dead in separate KwaZulu-Natal mass shootings as police probe tavern murders, hunt Eshowe gunman

Six people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, October 10, with police investigating the deaths of three women allegedly shot by an off-duty police officer in KwaMsane while launching a manhunt for a suspect linked to a triple murder in Eshowe.

In the first incident, police have opened cases of three counts of murder, attempted murder and an inquest after an off-duty police constable allegedly shot and killed three women and wounded a man at a tavern in the Nkodibe area of KwaMsane during the early hours of Saturday.

The South African Police Service said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a liquor establishment and, on arrival, discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, a man who had been shot, was found alive and transported to hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the off-duty constable allegedly turned the firearm on himself after the shooting.

Police further revealed that the constable allegedly disarmed another man of his firearm during the incident. Both firearms were recovered at the scene and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Triple Murder at Eshowe Store