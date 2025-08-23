Slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s family calls for justice, arrest of mastermind

Saturday marked four years since whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered in cold blood outside her house in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg.

Zwelinzima Vavi joined members of her family to gather at the crime scene, alongside the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the Organisation Undoing tax Abuse (Outa).

Deokaran, who worked as an official in the Gauteng department of health had her life cut short when she was ambushed by gunmen on this day in 2021.

Speaking to Sunday World on the sidelines of the sombre occasion, her brother, Rakesh Deokaran said that her assassination has badly affected the family.

“We are still in pain that my sister’s life was taken in such a brutal manner by her assassins. As a family, we are still praying that the mastermind behind her killing should be brought to book as those hitmen were clearly hired by someone.

“We just want the mastermind to be arrested. The hitmen need to tell the truth about who had sent them to kill Babita. They need to tell the truth who was behind the hit. We don’t need to speculate. The SAPS, Hawks and the SIU should follow the money trail. We need answers as we believe that this is not a cold case. This matter should be dealt with so that those who were behind the hit can answer,” he said.

A mother’s wish

The aggrieved brother said the daughter, who was in Grade 12 in 2021 – aged 17 – is now doing her second year at university where she is studying B. Com Finance. She intended to fulfil her mother’s dream for her towards earning her degree and starting a career in finance.

The Deokaran family implores the government to prioritise the protection of whistleblowers, he said.

“This day brings a lot of emotions for us when we remember that Babita’s life was taken on this day. We remember her [always] and we call for justice for her.”

He also said that it would be great if there could be a foundation launched in his sister’s name, “in honour of her bravery”.

ActionSA’s president, Herman Mashaba also said that Deokaran’s death represents the justice system’s failure to protect brave South Africans who are gatvol with corruption and have taken it upon themselves to play their part in confronting this scourge of coordinated criminality, even at the risk of their own lives.

“Tragically, four years later, the masterminds behind her brutal assassination remain unknown and her family continues to wait for justice. ActionSA continues to call on law enforcement to strengthen its efforts and ensure that those responsible are finally held to account,” said Mashaba.

