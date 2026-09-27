Suspect arrested in Limpopo for murder of Tembisa woman

Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Ntombifuthu Nxumalo, whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimusi Section of Tembisa on Saturday night.

The victim was found naked with severe head injuries, surrounded by stones, raising suspicions that she might have been stoned to death. No stab wounds were visible at the scene.

Events leading up to the murder

Investigations revealed that Nxumalo had been drinking at a tavern with a female acquaintance before leaving with an unidentified man.

Residents living near the cemetery later reported hearing a woman screaming and pleading for her life around 11pm.

Detectives traced the suspect to an address in Tembisa before learning he had fled to Limpopo. A joint team comprising Crime Intelligence Ekurhuleni District, Tembisa South Detectives and the Investigations Psychology Services (IPS), with assistance from SAPS Bolobedu, tracked him down to Mohlabaneng Village. He was found asleep in his room and arrested.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni commended the swift and coordinated work of the multidisciplinary team, highlighting the importance of collaboration in tackling violent crime.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ending gender-based violence and urged communities to continue working with police to bring perpetrators to justice.