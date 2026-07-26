Suspect due in court after dagga with a R2 million street value seized

The South African Police Service has arrested a 33-year-old man after seizing 19 bales of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R2 million in a bushy area near the Pongola River in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said the drugs were hidden in dense vegetation.

Authorities believe more individuals were involved in the operation and have launched efforts to track down the remaining suspects.

The arrested man is expected to appear before the Magudu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 27, where he will face charges of dealing in dagga.

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