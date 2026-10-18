Suspect linked to police officer’s murder killed in shoot-out with SAPS, AK-47 recovered in Mqanduli

A man wanted in connection with several serious crimes, including the murder of a police officer, was fatally shot during a confrontation with police in Mqanduli on Saturday afternoon.

The South African Police Service said on Sunday that the suspect was killed during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the South African Police Service’s Tactical Response Team (TRT) on October 17.

According to police, officers were following up on information regarding a murder suspect when they traced him to Mbulawa Location near Mqanduli. The man was allegedly driving a white Toyota single-cab bakkie when police attempted to stop him.

Instead of complying, the suspect allegedly sped away, triggering a high-speed chase along the R411 road towards Coffee Bay.

Police said the pursuit ended in Mbulawa when the vehicle slowed down. As TRT members moved in, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.

“Fearing for their lives, members responded,” police said.

The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. No police officers were injured during the incident.

During a search, officers recovered an unlicensed AK-47 assault rifle with its serial number filed off. The firearm has been seized for further investigation, while the suspect’s vehicle was impounded.

Preliminary investigations have linked the deceased to a number of violent crimes in the area. Police said he was a suspect in a murder case in Thafalehashe and was also regarded as a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a police officer who was shot and killed at Eziko Tavern in Mqanduli.

The officer’s murder is currently being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

As required in cases involving deaths during police action, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Police said investigations into the recovered firearm and the suspect’s possible involvement in other violent crimes are continuing.