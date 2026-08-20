Three arrested in Eastern Cape illegal pharmaceutical bust

Three men have been arrested following a coordinated law enforcement operation targeting the alleged illegal distribution of scheduled pharmaceutical substances, drugs and cannabis in Algoa Park and Kariega in the Eastern Cape.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday during a joint operation involving the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Economic Protected Resources (EPR), the Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit Combat Team.

The operation got under way shortly after 6am when investigators executed search and seizure warrants at three identified properties.

Large quantity of tablets and cannabis seized

Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect at a property in Algoa Park on allegations of dealing in drugs. A second suspect, aged 40, was later arrested at another premises in the area.

During the searches, officers seized approximately 5 000 Purata tablets packed in 50 bottles containing 100 tablets each. They also confiscated 500g of suspected cannabis, an undisclosed amount of cash, three weighing scales and four cellphones.

The operation was later extended to a homestead in Kariega, where a third suspect, aged 30, was arrested.

According to police, the Kariega suspect is believed to be the leader of the alleged syndicate.

Investigators also recovered a bottle of Purata tablets, bottles of Mylan Alprazolam 1mg and 0.5mg medication, 44 Stilpane tablets and a cellphone during the search at the third property.

Year-long investigation led to arrests

Mhlakuvana said the investigation dates back to September 7, 2025, when police conducted a controlled test purchase as part of efforts to verify information received about the suspected operation.

Further test purchases and verification exercises were carried out over several months to establish the credibility of the intelligence gathered by investigators.

The operation ultimately yielded sufficient evidence, leading to Wednesday’s coordinated takedown.

More arrests not ruled out

The three suspects have been formally charged with contraventions of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, including the alleged unlawful possession of and dealing in scheduled substances.

They also face charges relating to the alleged dealing in cannabis.

Mhlakuvana said investigations are continuing and warned that further arrests and additional charges remain a possibility as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the alleged illicit pharmaceutical network.