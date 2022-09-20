Top cops arrested for fraudulent tenders

Four top police officers and two business tycoons have been arrested following a fraudulent tender of R54 million that they allegedly bidded for in 2016.

According to the Investigating Directorate (ID) office, the cops were arrested on Monday and Tuesday in separate cities.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the suspects were found in Durban, Bloemfontein, Pretoria, while others were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.

“The suspects are two businessmen based in Durban, a former Lieutenant-General, a current serving Lieutenant-Colonel and two Majors-General from Pretoria and Bloemfontein.

“The arrest of these very high ranking and seasoned police officials endorses the ID’s commitment to dealing with corruption and state capture regardless of where it manifests itself. The arrests are a result of joint stakeholder cooperation between the Investigating Directorate (ID) and IPID.”

They are to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday 21 September, on charges of fraud, corruption, and theft.

